Celebrate the holiday season with a gourmet breakfast with Santa and help us continue to provide dance to individuals with special needs!

Join us for a gourmet pancake breakfast and a special visit from Kris Kringle himself! Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children.

Your ticket includes:

Gourmet Pancake Breakfast

Beverages

Photos with Santa (Special Needs Friendly)

Goodie Bags

Cash Mimosa Bar Available

All proceeds benefit Dance Without Limits!

Sat, December 4, 2021

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM CST

Heron Lakes Country Club

3851 Government Boulevard

Mobile, AL 36693

http://dancewithoutlimitsfoundation.org/?fbclid=IwAR13lrqOJdIfcpeHtayTD_IUTVfGZZtlGU5Rzfv0NLlMFChB75--8AJY9h0

https://heronlakescountryclub.com/

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pancakes-with-santa-benefitting-dance-without-limits-tickets-204828707177?aff=ebdssbeac&fbclid=IwAR0bBK00Vt7XNeA5mdyCAvWnie92wX_eRwOeBGNy_SUWPKfle8ZDGOiJc1M

All content © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc., WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.