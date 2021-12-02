Celebrate the holiday season with a gourmet breakfast with Santa and help us continue to provide dance to individuals with special needs!
Join us for a gourmet pancake breakfast and a special visit from Kris Kringle himself! Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children.
Your ticket includes:
Gourmet Pancake Breakfast
Beverages
Photos with Santa (Special Needs Friendly)
Goodie Bags
Cash Mimosa Bar Available
All proceeds benefit Dance Without Limits!
Sat, December 4, 2021
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM CST
Heron Lakes Country Club
3851 Government Boulevard
Mobile, AL 36693
http://dancewithoutlimitsfoundation.org/?fbclid=IwAR13lrqOJdIfcpeHtayTD_IUTVfGZZtlGU5Rzfv0NLlMFChB75--8AJY9h0
https://heronlakescountryclub.com/
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pancakes-with-santa-benefitting-dance-without-limits-tickets-204828707177?aff=ebdssbeac&fbclid=IwAR0bBK00Vt7XNeA5mdyCAvWnie92wX_eRwOeBGNy_SUWPKfle8ZDGOiJc1M
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.