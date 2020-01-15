Don't miss the Panther Pride 5K Run/Walk for Murphy High School! It's coming up Saturday, January 18, 2020. Registration is from 7:15-8:15am and the run/walk starts at 8:30am at Murphy High School, 100 S Carlen Street, Mobile, AL. This is an event your whole family can enjoy!
The Murphy High School Parent, Teacher and Student Association (PTSA) puts on this fundraiser annually to bring the MHS community together and celebrate Murphy's rich history and alumni. The student organization, club or team with the most participants will win $300.
The Murphy High School PTSA is volunteer organization that serves as a bridge between parents, teachers and students. You can follow the
Register for the Panther Pride 5K at eventbrite.com.
Follow the MHS PTSA on Facebook.
