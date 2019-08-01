PASSAGE USA (Preparing All Students Socially and Academically for Gainful Employment at the University of South Alabama) is a college program designed specifically for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Students attending PASSAGE USA have an inclusive college experience where they take courses available to the general population, participate in social and extracurricular activities, are employed and receive on-the-job and off-the-job training to increase employability skills, and work towards developing life skills. The ultimate goal of PASSAGE USA is to provide students with these experiences, which in turn produce a better quality of life.
PASSAGE USA is welcoming their 4th cohort of students on USA’s first day of classes, Tuesday, August 21st, 2019. Three students will be returning for their final year in the program and nine students will begin their first year.
- Website: www.southalabama.edu/colleges/ceps/passage
- Facebook: www.facebook.com/passageusa
- Instagram: www.instagram.com/passageusasouth
- Twitter: twitter.com/passageusasouth
- Address: 307 University Blvd. N., UCOM 3100, Mobile, AL 36688
