Pastor Travis Johnson, Lead Pastor at Pathway Church joined us on Studio10 to talk about how you can take part in a backpack giveaway tomorrow (Saturday, July 18th).
The event starts at 9am at both Pathway Church campus'. They say it's a drive-thru style, safe, touch-free experience.
They write:
"Thanks to BUY A TREE. CHANGE A LIFE. and people who sponsored backpacks, we will be giving away 1,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies to children in our community at our annual BACKPACK GIVEAWAY! Children must be present to receive their backpack and school supplies. RSVP, SHARE, and INVITE your friends!"
Pathway Church - Moffett Campus
7200 Moffett Road. Mobile, AL 36619
251.649.8867
Pathway Church - Airport Campus
10775 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL 36608
251.649.8867
