Pathway Church in Mobile is giving back to children locally and globally.
Chad Pesnell, Airport Campus Pastor, and Freddy Todd, Ministry Pastor, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with details on how you can get a Christmas tree this holiday season.
Hours of operation 10am -8pm 7days
Both campuses are taking part in the project. For more information, visit their website.
Pathway Church- Moffett Campus 7200 Moffett Road
Pathway Church - Airport Campus 10775 Airport Blvd
