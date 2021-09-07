Pathway Church is excited to host its annual 'Fight Like A Mom' event. Pastor Travis Johnson and Kelly Johnson joined Chelsey on Studio10 with the details. This year, Lisa Bevere will be the guest speaker. She is a New York Times bestselling author and an internationally known speaker.
You can purchase your ticket today on this website or at the event. It all takes place in Sunday, September 12th at 5 p.m.
