Pathway Church is hosting quite the giveaway! They will be giving out free food boxes for the next few months on Tuesdays at their Airport Campus and Thursdays at the Moffett Campus. Pastor Travis Johnson joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the outreach project. For more details, visit them online.
Address: 7200 Moffett Rd, Mobile, AL 36618
The following information was provided by Pathway Church:
FREE GROCERIES
We have a touch-free grocery giveaway for anyone in Mobile where we are placing fresh groceries in your vehicle. It’s a touch free experience.
TUESDAYS 9 AM
Pathway Church - Airport Campus
THURSDAYS 9 AM
Pathway Church - Moffett Campus
