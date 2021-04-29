Health A Sista Out has declared April 29, 2021 as 'Pay It Forward Day in Alabama.' Women can receive free drinks and smoothies today at Vivacious Vibes in Daphne from 7:30-10 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
The following information was provided by HASO:
Health A Sista Out (HASO) is a non-profit organization in which we promote holistic wellness in Women of Color via education, mentoring, and empowerment programs. HASO is a faith-based organization founded on eight pillars of holistic health and wellness: Physical, mental, spiritual, financial, occupational, environmental, intellectual, and social. While we are primarily focused on Women of Color, we do not disallow women across other races, ethnicities, or socio-economic backgrounds from participating in our sistahood, so long as they support our values, mission, and vision.
Health A Sista Out requested from Governor Ivey proclamation declaring April 29, 2021 Pay It Forward Day in Alabama. On that day, 0730 - 1000 and 1600 -1800 members of HASO will be paying it forward to women in Baldwin County at a local juice and smoothie bar for as long as our budget allows. We encourage others in the community to join us in paying it forward in different ways via random acts of kindness.
Vivacious Vibes in Daphne
2101 US-98 a Suite C
Between Dragon Seafood and Alfa Insurance
7:30-10 and 4 -6
