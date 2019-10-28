The Pensacola Opera is gearing up for a big show this weekend! They will present a unique multimedia double feature in partnership with Sunday's Child. As One portrays a transformative journey of self-discovery of Hannah as she realizes and uncovers her true self. Laure Kaminsky brings in evocative music while Mark Campbell and Kimberly Reed. As One has quickly become the most performed new work in North America.
This Pensacola production features Elise Quagliata and Robert Wesley Mason as Hannah, along with the Polymnia String Quartet by Cody Martin. Performances of As One will be preceded by a showing of Kimberly Reed’s autobiographical documentary Prodigal Sons. In this film, Kimberly attends her twenty-year high school reunion ready to reintroduce herself to the small Montana town as a transgender woman.
To learn more about this Opera or its casts go to pensacolaopera.com/event/asone/2019-11-01.
To order tickets to this Opera and all other Pensacola Opera events go to pensacolaopera.secure.force.com/ticket.
Like Pensacola Opera's Facebook page here.
