People United to Advance the Dream Mobile, Inc. is hosting a virtual event to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In years past, the organization has had many events to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. but they decided to go virtual this year because of COVID-19.
People United to Advance the Dream Mobile, Inc. is hosting their 2021 Virtual Black Tie and Awards Gala on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Visit their Facebook Page at www.Facebook.com/PUADMobile for more information.
The following information was provided by People United to Advance the Dream Mobile, Inc.
People United to Advance the Dream Mobile, Incorporated website is www.PUADMobile.org. Our mission is to further Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream by empowering the underserved through overcoming social disadvantages, reducing income inequality, and increasing financial literacy. We plan on doing this by the with our three programs:
§ Advance the Numbers – is a program that provides financial literacy workshops further budgeting guidelines to increase self-sufficiency.
§ Advance the Vote – is our Free Annual Trip for high school students to travel to Selma, Alabama and tour the Voter’s Right Museum and to cross the Edmund Bridge.
§ Advance the Employment – is a program that works with local corporations and small business owners to increase transparency in hiring practices and salary charts.
