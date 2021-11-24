Perdido Vineyards offers locally made wine, rum, Rhum Agricole, muscadine juice, gourmet vinegars, pepper sauce, and more. You can find most of their products online.
Perdido Vineyards, 2100 County Road 47, Perdido, AL 36562, right off I-65 N exit 45.
Email: info@perdidovineyards.com
Website: www.perdidovineyards.com
Facebook page – Perdido Vineyards
Open Monday-Saturday 10-5pm, Closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and closed Dec 4th for LtCol James C. Eddins’ Funeral
