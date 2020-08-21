This Saturday, August 21, 2020, at 9:00am..."PERSPECTIVES" with Eric Reynolds takes a look at the Challenges of the Restaurant Industry during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Our local restaurants and bars have been deeply affected by the Coronavirus. Many shut down temporarily in March; others limited their hours and changed how they operate and serve customers.
And sadly, some have closed their doors with no plans to ever open again.
New regulations and mandates have led to restaurant dining looking much different than what we knew six months ago.
This week's guests...the Chairman of the Board for the Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association…and “Panini” Pete Blohme and Nick Dimario, Partners in PP (Double P) Hospitality, which owns and operates five restaurants in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.
They will share details about the changes they and other local restaurants have made to adjust to a new normal due to COVID-19.
Our guests will also talk about what they see for the future of their industry, including how difficult it may be to make a profit.
"Perspectives" with Eric Reynolds airs Saturday morning at 9:00am on WALA-Fox10.
