Eric joined Chelsey and Michael on Studio10 with a preview of Perspectives with Eric Reynolds. This week, you will learn about Alabama's four mental health crisis centers. The center is a place for people to go to find assistance. Eric will speak with key leaders at Southwest Alabama's Mental Health Crisis Center.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs this Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
