According to the CDC, 1 in 4 women will experience physical violence by their intimate partner at some point during their lifetime and 1 in 3 will experience some form of sexual violence.
Representatives from Mobile’s Penelope House are the guests this Saturday to share what the statistics show here on the Gulf Coast and how their organization is facing the challenges to serve local victims.
They will also talk about navigating and providing services in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. You can watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds this Saturday at 9 a.m. If you miss it, you can find it on our YouTube channel.
