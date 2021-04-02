On this weeks Perspectives with Eric Reynolds. Eric's guest gives us a first hand account of Dr. Marting Luther King Jr.'s final days in Memphis, TN in April of 1968.
The guest was a junior in college that year, active in the civil rights movement. She marched with Dr. King and others, asking for better wages and working conditions for black sanitation workers.
She was also in attendance at Dr. King's stirring speech before thousands at Bishop Charles Mason Temple. She was there at the motel that fateful day when the assassin's bullet struck down America's Nobel Prize winning Civil Rights leader.
The Memphis native has lived in Mobile for more than 50-years. But those first four days of April 1968 in her hometown, has left memories she will never forget.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs Saturday morning at 9am.
