Coming up on Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, Eric talks to Dr. James “Jim” Delgado. He is a Maritime Archaeologist who led the team to identify the wreckage and remains of the Clotilda. At the end of its journey from Africa’s west coast in 1860 to escape Federal Government officials, the ship was sailed up the Mobile River near Twelve Mile Island sunk and burned. The Clotilda’s whereabouts was considered unknown by most. Dr. Delgado shares that from the team’s findings, the Clotilda was never really lost. They believe it was revisited over the last nearly 160 years. Dr. Delgado also talks about the process required to officially verify the wreckage. Eric joins a Clotilda Descendant and a U.S. Navy Chief, who both share the excitement of what’s happening in the AfricaTown community today due to the rediscovery of the Clotilda.
You can watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. You can watch previous episodes on Fox10’s YouTube page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.