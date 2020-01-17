This week on Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, Eric explores 21st Century policing. With the help of technology, social media and surveillance video, more criminals have been caught at a faster pace. The technology today allows for schools to be safer with more surveillance video and up-to-date technology at the entrances of the schools. You can find more details about how our police on the Gulf Coast use this technology to keep us safe on Perspectives with Eric Reynolds.
Perspectives will air at 9:00 a.m. after Fox10 News Saturday morning. You can watch this episode and more on our YouTube Channel.
