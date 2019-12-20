On the next Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, Eric explores the State School Board Education. This is currently an elected office and has been for nearly 50 years. Governor Kay Ivey wants to replace the Board of Education with officials hand picked by the Governor.
District One board member, Jackie Ziegler, launched a campaign to defeat the March 2020 Amendment for one less elected position. Eric speaks with Ziegler to see why the State School Board of Education should stay as it is.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs Saturday morning after Fox10 News with Asha Staples. You can check out previous episodes on our YouTube page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.