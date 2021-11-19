On Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, Eric will speak to two mental health professionals on how to manage grief. Many folks have lost loved ones to COVID-19 and will have to face the holiday season without them.
These professionals will take you through the stages and steps of understanding grief. Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs this Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
