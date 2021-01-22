You can watch a new Perspectives with Eric Reynolds this Saturday! Eric talks with Joe to bring awareness to human trafficking. January 11 is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day and Eric sits down folks from the Rose Center, Eye Heart World, Crystal Yarbrough and Miss Mobile Bay, Breighanna Vigor.
You can watch this new Perspectives with Eric Reynolds this Saturday at 9 a.m. If you miss it, you can watch this episode on the FOX10 YouTube Channel!
