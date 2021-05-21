The 2020 Hurricane Season was historic. More than a dozen storms became hurricanes that impacted the U.S. and Mexico. Eric sits down with FOX10's Chief Meteorologist, Baldwin County's EMA Director, and a county commissioner to make sure you are prepared for hurricane season.
You can watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds this Saturday at 9 a.m. If you miss it, you can watch it on our YouTube Channel.
