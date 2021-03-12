Perspectives with Eric Reynolds is digging into an issue that has impacted the nation. In the United States, nearly 70% of inmates are arrested within 5 to 8 years after their release. Mobile County Sheriff's Office says local numbers follow the same statistics.
A large grant from the Department of Justice is fueling a local partnership and helping freed inmates with many resources.
For more information, you can watch "Perspectives with Eric Reynolds" this Saturday morning at 9 a.m. If you miss it, you can watch on our YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.