Some call it the invisible wounds of combat, the doctors and counselors who treat the folks that have it call it "PTSD - Post Traumatic Stress Disorder."
This week on "Perspectives", two members of the 2019 crew of "Fight Oar Die" join us to talk about their upcoming Atlantic Ocean Rowing in the Talisker-Whisky Atlantic Challenge. We'll also hear from a clinical psychologist and one of his students who are working with veterans to find better treatments for PTSD. We also speak with the Executive Director of Veterans Recovery Resources, who shares how his organization is helping veterans get the treatment they need for PTSD.
Perspectives is switching to a new time during the start of the football season. Catch it right here on Fox10, Saturday mornings at 7:30!
