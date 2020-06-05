Mobile County continues to lead the State of Alabama in diagnosed cases and sadly, deaths!
The COVID-19 Pandemic has had far reaching effects on our entire community.
The business owner, their employees, folks dealing with addiction and our neighbors who are facing the challenges of homelessness.. the Coronavirus is a problem almost everyone is having to face.
This Saturday morning we hear from three top officials of local agencies that provide services to these sectors of the Gulf Coast community.
The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, the Drug Education Council and Housing First, Incorporated…
Their top Executives will tell us how the groups they serve have tackled the challenges of the last several weeks, update us on where they believe things are now for these groups in the community as it relates to dealing with COVID-19.. and tell us what they believe the days and weeks ahead could bring.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs this Saturday at 9:00am.
