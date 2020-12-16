Scott Graham from Pet Supplies Plus joined us on Studio10 to talk about their Pet Angel Tree.
Below is information they provided:
Our Pet Angel tree is decorated with pictures of rescued pets currently in the care of one of the local pet rescue organizations. Each pet has put their “wish list” on the back of their picture so that the customers know what the pet wants (these are only suggestions, we are sure the pet will appreciate anything they get). The customer picks a pet off the tree, purchases what they want to give the pet, and we place the purchase under the tree with the pet’s name and the rescue group’s name on the bag. The tree will be up until Christmas eve and we will distribute the donated gifts the week after Christmas.
Pet Supplies PLUS
803 Hillcrest Rd.
Mobile, AL 36695
251 343 9702
