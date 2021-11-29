The Pharoahs Car Show on Dauphin Island Parkway is ready to roar. Bobby Lankford and Elaine Galloway joined Studio10 with details. This event is to benefit the organization #RevitalizeDIP, which is a group of people trying to help make Dauphin Island Parkway a better place to live and do business.
This festival will feature arts & crafts including a list of vendors.
The car show is hosted by the Pharoahs Alabama Chapter Car Club and there will be categories for all year models of cars.
Categories for Motorcycles 1999 and older are also included.
The event will take place Saturday December 11, 2021, from 10:00am-1:00pm.
Location: Gulfdale Dr and Dauphin Island Parkway. Visit this link for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.