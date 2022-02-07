- Hut American is pleased to announce the launch Pizza Hut’s new Spicy Lover’s Pizza
- Hut American is a subsidiary of Flynn Restaurant Group and is the brand’s largest franchisee
- Spicy Lover’s Pizza comes in three options, Spicy Double Pepperoni, Spicy Hawaiian Chicken and Spicy Veggie
- Spicy Lover’s Pizza is only available in large sizes
- This promotion ends on March 12
Pizza Hut's Spicy Lover's Pizza
