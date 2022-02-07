  • Hut American is pleased to announce the launch Pizza Hut’s new Spicy Lover’s Pizza
  • Hut American is a subsidiary of Flynn Restaurant Group and is the brand’s largest franchisee
  • Spicy Lover’s Pizza comes in three options, Spicy Double Pepperoni, Spicy Hawaiian Chicken and Spicy Veggie
  • Spicy Lover’s Pizza is only available in large sizes
  • This promotion ends on March 12

Copyright 2022 FOX10 News. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.