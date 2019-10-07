Play Cafe is brand new spot for little ones, and parents with little ones to hang out!
Sydney and Ryan Loper have 2 little ones, 4 year old Landry and 2 year old Dorothy Jane. They got the idea of Play Cafe from wishing there was somewhere to go, to get out of the house & enjoy themselves, WITH the kiddos.
Here's some information from the owners:
Grand Opening Week: October 8-12
-"play space_party venue_snack shop"
-At PLAY CAFE we want to give parents & caregivers a place to enjoy themselves & be able to interact with other adults, while their kids play. Coffee & gourmet snacks will also make for an enjoyable experience. After getting a chance to relax… they can join their little one in all the fun!
-We plan to be the #1 party spot for celebrating birthdays ages 1-5!
-We will have monthly classes and events... Coming in October: Cookie Decorating Classes, Kids Yoga, Photography class, and DIY kids art class.
-We will have special events (Spooky Saturday, October 26 2:00-5:00, focused on Halloween fun for kids!!)
-Our family-owned and operated space features a clean, imaginative play-area for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers.
-No more worrying about what to do on all those too rainy, too hot, or too cold days Mobile is known for!
-"Our play area specializes in imaginative play with high-quality, fun toys and creative activities for your child. Our cozy space allows for a truly unique play experience for the little ones and a truly enjoyable experience for parents. Take advantage of our intimate setting and enjoy coffee, spend time with a friend, or meet some new ones"!
-We are looking to hire 2 part-time employees when we open
OPEN PLAY HOURS
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: 9:00-2:00
Wednesday: 9:00-6:00
Thursday: 9:00-2:00
Friday: 9:00-6:00
Saturday: 9:00-12:00
Sunday: Closed
Saturday & Sunday time slots available for birthday parties!
PLAY CAFE
4504 Old Shell Rd. STE B
Mobile, AL 36608
INSTA @playcafemob
WEBSITE: www.playcafemobile.com
251-219-0354
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.