An adaptation of Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" will run at the Playhouse in the Park on October 25th, 26th and 27th, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2:30 pm.
The Playhouse in the Park is Mobile’s premiere youth theater, founded in 1961, and producing five main stage shows a year, plus classes in acting, design, dance and voice.
Tickets can be purchased at playhouseinthepark.org. You can also call 251-602-0630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.