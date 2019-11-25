Experience the 49th Annual Poarch Creek Indian Thanksgiving Pow Wow November 28-29, 2019 at the Poarch Creek Indian Reservation in Atmore, Alabama. Celebrate a cultural tradition during Thanksgiving, with the Poarch Creek Indians Pow Wow. Each year, tribal members gather on this original Creek tribal land for the annual Poarch Creek Indian Pow Wow. You and your family are invited to attend the festivities and enjoy a brilliant display of authentic Native American dress and exhibition dancing by Tribes from throughout the country.
About the Poarch Band of Creek Indians
The Poarch Band of Creek Indians are descendants of a segment of the original Creek Nation, and unlike so many southeastern tribes, they were not removed from their tribal lands. Thanksgiving Day is a perfect time for these proud people to host their annual, 41-years-in-the-making Pow Wow.
Gates Open - 10am
Grand Entry - Thursday, 1pm
Grand Entry - Friday, 12pm
Activities will start daily at 10am and continue until Grand Entry.
The Poarch Creek Princess Contest will start at approximately 11:30am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.