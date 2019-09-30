Polo at the Point is a prestigious charity event has raised millions of dollars for local non-profit organizations since it was first founded in 1988. This years primary beneficiary is Thomas Hospital Foundation.
Gates will open at 9:30am, while the brunch and silent auction tents will open at 10:00am. Fans of the reputable event are looking forward to its long-lived tradition of field side tailgating, which will allow outside chairs, tables, food and beverages.
Ticket prices range from $10 to $250.
Click on the link to learn mober about this great event!
Polo at the Point hosted by Point Clear Charities
Clearwater - Sonny Hill Polo Complex in Point Clear, Alabama.
7670 Dairy Road Point Clear, AL 36532
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.