It is time to let the good times roll and Pop's Midtown Mardi Gras is ready to help! Joe and Chelsey visited their store in Mobile to see what they have to offer. From beads to thousands of MoonPies, they are ready to serve you. Joe and Chelsey spoke to the owners about the family owned business and how they are here to stay.
Pop's Midtown will offer seasonal décor and items throughout the year. For more information, visit them online.
Address: 2103 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606
