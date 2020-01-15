The Port City Secondliners 4th Annual Secondline Festival is set for Saturday, January 18th.
This year, the event will take place in Downtown Prichard on Wilson Avenue. Come on out and enjoy the Gulf Coast's Largest 2nd line parade, live music, food, vendors and the culture of Mardi Gras. Bring the whole family, lawn chairs and umbrellas to enjoy it all. The festival begins at 10am.
Feeding the Gulf Coast and Port City Secondliners are also teaming up to help feed the needy.
Click on the link to learn more or visit:
