Have you ever wondered why you, your friends and your family members have different levels of health? Is it your diet, your environment, or is it in your DNA?
Local researchers need your help to develop "precision medicine". That's the topic of this week's "Perspectives" with Eric Reynolds.
Don't miss the episode Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 9:00am on Fox 10.
"Perspectives" airs every Saturday morning with a new topic each week, delving into local topics and issues that affect the Gulf Coast community.
