Local 7-year-old Austin Perine has a dream of one day becoming President! Hence the name, President Perine!
In honor of Black History Month and Austin's love of sports, he took a trip to the Hank Aaron Home and Museum. Of course, the late great Mobile native Hammering Hank passed away just a short time ago. Austin wanted to take a trip to learn more and pay tribute to this local and international baseball legend.
Take a look at this video they shared with us on Studio10!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.