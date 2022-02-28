The following information was provided by Pinch A Penny:
Pinch a Penny is the top pool supply store in the country, providing customers with a complete line of pool chemicals, equipment, and parts and accessories. In addition to pool supply retail, Pinch A Penny offers ongoing maintenance and repair services, like water testing and pool service, as well as pool renovations, pressure washing, landscape lighting and more.
Pinch A Penny has more than 260 locations across the country, including three in Pensacola and one in Mobile.
Kayla Fleisher is the owner of the Pinch A Penny store at 8090 N. 9th Ave. in Pensacola.
What to know about the potential damage to pools in freezing weather:
- Damages from freezing temperatures include cracked pipes, busted heaters, and broken pool pumps.
- The average cost of repairs ran $10,000.
- Most homeowners’ insurance did not cover damage caused by ice and snow.
- During the deep freeze in Texas in February 2021, an estimated 20,000-plus pools were damaged in the state alone.
Here are some tips from the professionals with Pinch A Penny on how homeowners can prevent damage to their pools during frigid temperatures:
1) Don’t Drain – Draining the water from a pool is highly discouraged. Swimming pools are designed to be kept full of water. Without water, damage to the walls or popping of the pool from hydrostatic pressure can occur. This can result in cracks and other expensive structural repairs.
2) Keep it Moving - Moving water can’t freeze. Pool owners should make sure the pool pumps are running continuously. Many pumps have a built-in freeze guard that will automatically kick into action once the outside air reaches a certain temperature.
3) Check, Please – Make sure the freeze guard is working. A freeze guard is a thermostat that will turn your pool pump timer on if the temperature drops below the set temperature. Freezing and damage can occur at 32 degrees.
4) Heat can Hurt – Some home pools have heaters to keep the water warm. It sounds counterintuitive, but these devices should be turned off! Running your heater in freezing conditions can cause substantial damage to the unit.
5) Break it Up – Should the temperatures drop below freezing, watch for any signs of ice to appear on the pool surface. If ice appears, break it up so that the skimmers and skimmer doors are kept clear. Pool owners can also purchase swimming pool antifreeze to help put a stop to any surface freezing.
6) Keep it Level - Maintaining proper pool chemistry and water levels are crucial during the cooler months of the year. Water should sit at the middle of the tile line to prevent pumps from drawing damaging cold air in through the skimmers.
