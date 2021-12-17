On this Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, Eric looks at the violence, shootings, and homicides in the City of Mobile. This years statistics are the highest we have seen in the last few decades. Eric has a conversation with community activist and the Faith in Action organization.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs this Saturday at 9 a.m.
