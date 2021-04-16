If you need a thriller to watch this weekend, we have the film for you! The Voices was filmed entirely in Mobile with locals working as most of the cast and crew. Nathaniel Nuon and Michael Green joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the new film.
You can watch it today on Apple TV, Amazon Video, iTunes, VUDU and Cable providers like Comcast, DirecTV, Dish, Cox, etc. For more information, visit their website.
