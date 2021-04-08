On Perspectives this week, our guests give an update on legislative activity in Montgomery. Representing both sides of the aisle, they share their viewpoints on bills that have passed and those still trying to work their way out of Senate and House committees. A State Senator and a State Representative will address several issues including education, new prisons and corrections reform and gambling. Will Alabama voters get a say in whether to have lottery and/or state casinos?
All these issues and more on Perspectives with Eric Reynolds. This Saturday morning at 9am.
