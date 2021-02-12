The 2020 Hurricane Season was like no other. As we step into the new year, Perspectives with Eric Reynolds is getting you prepared for the 2021 Hurricane Season. Guests on the program will share how you should prepare for the season with Baldwin County EMA. From supplies to when to buy, you will get insight to keep your family safe!
You can watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds this Saturday morning at 9 a.m. If you miss it, you can find it on our YouTube Channel.
