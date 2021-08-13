As the school year kicks off, Perspectives with Eric Reynolds explores what this year will look like with COVID-19. Alabama School Board District One Representative Jackie Zeigler will share some insight on the challenges our schools will face. A career educator will also join Eric to share what administrators can do to recover from time lost last school year.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs this Saturday at 9 a.m.
If you miss it, visit our YouTube page.
