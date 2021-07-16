Chelsey sat down with Eric to get a preview of the new Perspectives. Eric focuses on a new book from Ben Raines.
In Saving America’s Amazon: The Threat to Our Nation’s Most Biodiverse River System, Ben explores the extraordinary biodiversity of Alabama’s river systems, while chronicling the past and present hazards—from dams to pesticides to clear-cut logging to lax environmental regulation—that threaten the future of this priceless natural resource.
You can watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds this Saturday at 9 a.m.
