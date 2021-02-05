A new Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs this Saturday! Eric sat down with Joe to give an update on the Clotilda finding in the Port City. Eric speaks with descendants from the Clotilda to hear their stories.
You can watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds this Saturday at 9 a.m. on air and on our YouTube page.
