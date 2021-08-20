Perspectives with Eric Reynolds dives into why the numbers of homicides and gun violence are so high in Mobile. Eric speaks with Mobile's Public Safety Director and the Commander of MPD's Gulf Coast Technology Center to see what law enforcement is doing to prevent these horrific crimes.
You can watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds this Saturday morning at 9 a.m. If you miss it, you can watch it on our YouTube channel.
