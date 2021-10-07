On the next Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, an update for the viewers on the current COVID-19 pandemic in our county, region and state.
Epidemiologist and Mobile County Department of Health Officer Dr. Rendi Murphree joins us to share the latest information on COVID-10, the Delta variant, vaccinations, hospitalizations and deaths locally.
Many of us know Alabama has stayed somewhere in the bottom 5 states nationally in the percantage of vaccinated people, and the surge of infections in August has the state in a recovery mode. So how should we proceed and what's best for the unvaccinated children 11-years-old and younger? Is a return to normalcy possible?
Tune in to this week's Perspectives to learn more!
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs Saturday morning on Fox10 at 8:30am.
