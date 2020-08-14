This Saturday morning on Perspectives... two of Mobile County's top health officials give us insight into where we are as a community 7 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 10,000 people in Alabama have been diagnosed with the virus. Nearly 2,000 Alabamians have died.
Mobile County's numbers continue to spike as local school systems open their doors to returning students. Meanwhile the state's largest school system, Mobile County, will not bring its students back until next month and only virtually.
The health officials will share how schools opening may affect the spread of COVID-19 in Mobile County. They will also tell us what the Health Department continues to do to fight the spread of the virus locally.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs Saturday morning at 9am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.