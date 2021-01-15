Perspectives with Eric Reynolds is back on at 9 a.m. on Saturday mornings! Eric talks with Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department about COVID-19 in our area. She says the latest surge since the holidays began has produced 3 consecutive weeks of higher cases and more hospitalizations in Mobile County. Dr. Murphree also says the county is still tracking more than 3 times higher than its desired positivity rate.
You can find out more information by watching Perspectives with Eric Reynolds this Saturday at 9 a.m. If you miss it, you can find it on our YouTube page!
