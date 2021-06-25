This Saturday at 9:00am, Perspectives with Eric Reynolds spotlights one of Alabama's economic engines located at the southern tip of Mobile County... the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.
Celebrating 50-years of oceanic and coastal research and education, the DISL Is uniquely positioned on Dauphin Island to offer access to the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, Mobile River, Mobile Bay and the Gulf of Mexico to researchers and students.
Analysts have determined the DISL generates an overall annual economic impact of more than $50 million dollars. The Sea Lab's Executive Director will share some of the history and what the DISL's plans are for the future.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs Saturday morning at 9am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.