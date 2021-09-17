Perspectives with Eric Reynolds will highlight Ed Litton this Saturday morning. Ed is the newly elected president of the Southern Baptist Convention and will lead the nations largest protestant denomination. Ed is also a local pastor at Redemption Church in Saraland where he has served for over 25 years.
Eric and Ed will talk about his story and vision for the Southern Baptist Convention and Redemption Church. You can watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds this Saturday morning at 8:30.
