Eric Reynolds joined Chelsey on the Studio10 set to talk about the next episode of Perspectives with Eric Reynolds. Reports show that hackers have been stealing important information and data from companies and individuals for years.
Eric will speak to a professional to get tips on what you should do if your data is hacked and how to prevent that from happening.
For more information, watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds this Saturday at 9 a.m. You can also watch it on our YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.